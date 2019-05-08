With last year's embarrassing manufacturing-linked capacity tender limping along, it has been reported the Indian government - whichever form it takes after the current elections - is considering another tender to incentivize the establishment of a domestic solar industry.From pv magazine India. With domestic solar manufacturing in the doldrums and India's first manufacturing-linked PV tender having been met with a tepid response, the nation is mulling a new procurement exercise to develop an industrial base for solar - this time with no generation capacity element attached. Business news service ...

