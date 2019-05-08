In continued efforts to address the ever-evolving alternative data space; Eagle Alpha announced the launch of three new features to its Data Sourcing solution that solve the dataset prioritization challenge for their clients.

"The market dynamic has changed over the last 12 months. With data proliferation greater emphasis is now placed on effective screening and prioritization. Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce today that we are adding three new features in response to these shifts in the market" said Hugh O'Connor, Head of Data Sourcing Partnerships at Eagle Alpha.

The three new features enable clients to prioritize which datasets to trial with:

1. Quality testing: a new proprietary tool called 'Eagle Eye' provides clients with basic data quality testing results via a Jupyter notebook. 'Eagle Eye' was developed by our data scientists so clients can explore the quality and robustness of a dataset before beginning a trial.

2. Proprietary analytics: Eagle Alpha clients can learn which categories and specific datasets other clients are viewing on Eagle Alpha's database of 950 vendors. The analytics are based on aggregated and anonymized click-through data.

3. Filtering: new tagging facilitates the filtering of datasets by several new parameters such as history, frequency of data delivery and whether a dataset has been mapped.

"Our data scientists, engineers and data sourcing experts have been working hard to respond to client feedback and suggestions. We will continue to innovate in order to solve the quality screening and prioritization challenges of our clients" said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors of alternative data.

Solutions for buyers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Forum and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit eaglealpha.com.

Solutions for vendors include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Sales Referrals (Exclusive), Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors visit sellaltdata.com.

