To leverage the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution, following the latest manufacturing trends and technologies has become crucial for manufacturing companies operating in the US. To stay a step ahead of their counterparts, they need to know how technological innovations and latest industry machinery outfitted with smart sensors can shape the future of manufacturing and help companies to gain a competitive advantage in the competitive manufacturing sector.

At SpendEdge, we understand the impact that the industrial revolution can have on the future of manufacturing in the US. And to help companies identify the latest manufacturing trends, we have listed down a few of our findings below.

Trends influencing the future of manufacturing in the US

Trend 1: IT and OT Converge

The convergence of IT and OT has helped companies to gain access to live dashboards and improve visibility across all parts of the organization. Connected systems enable companies to prevent outages by detecting unbalanced load flows. With integrated controls, production and supply management systems can efficiently automate work streams.

Trend 2: Collaborative Robots

The utilization of collaborative robots in the manufacturing sector has helped companies to identify flaws in large quantities of items and avoid hazards. It reduces human labor by taking on repetitive and risky tasks and makes factors safer for human counterparts. Artificial intelligence not only ensures labor safety but also possess the potential to create jobs in the market.

Trend 3: The Servitization of Manufacturing

Increasing competition makes it vital for manufacturing companies to explore service-based models and add new services to their portfolio. This compels them to expand manufacturing as a service and leverage shared network of manufacturing infrastructure to produce goods. To access the complete list of trends impacting the future of manufacturing in the US, get in touch with our analysts here!

