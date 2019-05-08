Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Capital Markets Day 08-May-2019 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 8 May 2019 Notice of Capital Markets Day JSC Halyk Bank ("Halyk Bank" or the "Company" - LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK) will hold its Capital Markets Day on Monday 20 May 2019 in London, UK. The Halyk Bank senior management team will update investors and analysts on the Company's strategy, goals and recent results, and will answer questions during a Q&A session. The presentation will start at 9:00 BST and there will be dial-in details provided for those unable to attend in person. Registration will start at 08:30 BST. The event is expected to end at 15:00 BST. The presentation team will include: - Umut Shayakhmetova (CEO, Member of the Board of Directors) - Murat Koshenov (Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking) - Viktor Skryl (Head of Strategy Office) - Mira Kasenova (Head of FI and IR) Please note that this event is for institutional investors and analysts only. Presentation materials for the event will be available on the day of the Capital Markets Day on the Company's website: https://halykbank.kz/ [1] Venue: The Langham Hotel, the Fitzrovia boardroom, 1C Portland Pl, Marylebone, London W1B 1JA For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kaseno va +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 8557 EQS News ID: 808833 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f645b94596baf886f0cc7bcfcebe50a1&application_id=808833&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

