Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today unveiled the ultimate evolution of their best-selling mouse, the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse. The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED combines the precision and performance of pro-grade wireless, with a beloved, high-performance design that fans love.

"Ultimately, no mouse better symbolizes the global love affair we have with gamers and gamers have with their gear than our G502," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "Since we launched our first LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse, fans have been asking us when we'd launch a new version of the G502. With today's introduction we've delivered what they've asked for and more."

Meticulously re-engineered from the ground up, the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED keeps the shape and feature set of the original, while adding LIGHTSPEED and POWERPLAY wireless technologies and a seven gram weight reduction. To make that possible, Logitech G engineering and design teams reexamined every element of the G502 and incorporated breakthrough innovations from the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, including thin-wall design and endoskeleton chassis.

The new Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is both timeless and modern. We re-engineered the mechanical and electrical design to include its award-winning LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and POWERPLAY wireless charging, all in one intricate assembly that includes the company's next-generation High Efficiency Rated Optical (HERO) 16K sensor. The result is the ultimate gaming mouse that feels like an extension of yourself and lets you get lost in the game.

A Revolutionary Exterior Design

The exterior is familiar, but unmistakably new. This new generation of the G502 LIGHTSPEED is lighter, more assertive and more advanced. Engineered for performance and precision, this new mouse features an improved thin-wall design, allowing for more space in the interior of the mouse to feature a powerhouse of technologies, without compromising durability or build quality. The mouse has 11 programmable buttons that can be customized through Logitech G HUB Software to perform individual action or assign macros. Additionally, the mouse features a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel and an adjustable weight system with six weights -four at 2g and two at 4g so you can adjust the weight and balance of the mouse to match your play style.

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is the ultimate in comfort, with textured rubber side grips and a right-handed design that has delighted millions of gamers for years.

In addition, the new Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is PVC free and has Plastic Neutral Certification. This means that with every purchase, Logitech helps fund Plastic Bank programs that help remove ocean-bound plastic from the environment.

World-Class Performance

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is packed with industry-leading technologies that you can only get from Logitech G, including:

Ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED wireless technology gives gamers a faster-than-wired gaming experience with an end-to-end optimized wireless connection delivering incredible responsiveness and reliability for competition-level performance.

Logitech G's POWERPLAY wireless charging system for continuous charging, even while gaming. The new gaming mouse pairs wirelessly through POWERPLAY for the convenience of charging and data over a single USB cable.

Logitech HERO 16K sensor, our most accurate and highest performing sensor, provides exceptional responsiveness and accuracy, sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI, and tracks at 400+ IPS with no acceleration, filtering or smoothing.

Logitech G HUB recognizes the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED automatically, enabling full access to its customization features. It also allows you to choose features, assign macros and key bindings and create customized colors, all with a simple, intuitive interface. Now gamers can save multiple character profiles within their games and switch on the fly.

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in May 2019 for a suggested retail price of $149.99. For more information, please visit our website, our blog, or connect with us @LogitechG.

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

