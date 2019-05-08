MICE Industry to Reach $1,439 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in globalization of businesses, increase in SMEs across the world, and growth of travel & tourism industry propel the growth of the global MICE industry

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "MICE Industry by Event Type (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, major winning strategies, key segments, drivers & opportunities, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global MICE industry contributed $805 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,439 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2433

Surge in globalization of businesses, increase in SMEs across the world, and growth of travel & tourism industry propel the growth of the industry. However, increase in social and geopolitical uncertainty and high cost of operation related to MICE events restrain the growth in the market. On the other hand, rise in infrastructural investments and technological advancements create new opportunities in the industry.

Meetings segment to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on event type, the meetings segment held the major market share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share. This is due to better infrastructure and the trend of organizing hybrid meetings that involves the usage of various meeting and social media apps. On the other hand, the incentives segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to focus of companies in developing countries on offering complete packages and comprehensive experience rather than only hotel rooms. Moreover, they offer concessions and add-ons, which in turn, supplements growth for the segment. The research also analyzes conventions and exhibitions.

Ask Before Purchase:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2433

Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to huge economic growth, rapid development in business travel sector, and huge penetration of internet & technology in the populated countries. However, Europe accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in meetings and events and preference for conferences of international associations in the region.

Leading market players

Key market players analyzed in the research include Questex, LLC, IBTM Events, CWT Meetings & Events, Capital Travel and Events, BCD Meetings and Events, Conference Care Ltd., CiEvents, ATPI Ltd., The Freeman Company, and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. They have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry and make an international mark.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Asia-Pacific MICE Industry Expected to Reach $441.1 Billion by 2025

Events Industry Market Outlook - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com