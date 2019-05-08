SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their cost model analysis engagement for a steel company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190508005619/en/

Creating a revenue cost model and increasing exports in the steel market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The company wanted to gauge changing customer preferences in the steel market. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to develop strategies that could address the rising carbon prices occurring due to changing regulatory norms.

The company wanted to develop strategies that could address the rising carbon prices occurring due to changing regulatory norms. Objective 2: They also wanted to conduct a cost model analysis to identify key drivers of cost.

They also wanted to conduct a cost model analysis to identify key drivers of cost. Looking for more information? Request a free demo and see how our solutions can help you devise cost-effective business strategies.

"The analysis of the steel market is crucial for companies to develop strategies to boost demand for steel supply. It helps companies to strengthen their position in the steel industry and address changing regulatory policies," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a leading steel company - obtained comprehensive insights to analyze the impact of each cost driver on the fluctuating steel prices. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce costs incurred by carbon dioxide emissions and maintain their profit margins.

Address demand for rolled products in the steel market by tracking inventory stock in real-time.

Identifying policies that can result in additional costs is a must for companies. Request a free proposal to access our portfolio of sourcing and procurement solutions today!

Outcome: The solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the steel company to gain a comprehensive overview of the EU market and determine the demand for cast and metal iron. This enabled them to devise a revenue cost planning model and plan exports despite contracting domestic demand. The solution offered, helped the client to build their presence in the US steel market for seamless tubes.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a steel company address regulatory norms and create an effective revenue cost planning model, get in touch with our experts here

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190508005619/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us