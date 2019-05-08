BestVPN.com Announces Company Rebrand to ProPrivacy

The ProPrivacy brand will allow the longstanding VPN review site to explore new markets and expand its readership

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BestVPN.com, one of the longest standing VPN comparison sites, today launched its major rebrand, changing its name to ProPrivacy as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the digital privacy space.

The launch of the new brand will see a range of new categories added to the site, including anti-tracking solutions, private browsers, anti-virus software. The rebrand will also bring a growing portfolio of tools to the fore, including RuinMySearchHistory and the ProPrivacy Data Breach Checker. The ProPrivacy brand expands on the BestVPN.com message, that everyone has a fundamental human right to privacy and that this right should extend to our digital lives.

"We've made an incredible name for ourselves in the VPN space over the past five years," said Sean McGrath, editor of BestVPN.com. "While VPN comparisons and reviews have always been part of our core offering and are an important facet of online privacy, our longstanding mission has been to fight for a free and open internet and act as an advocate for digital privacy."

BestVPN.com was formed in 2013 under the 4Choice Ltd. holding company, making it one of the first VPN comparison and review sites on the internet. The website has pioneered a number of innovative schemes and technologies, including the BestVPN.com Awards, which is now entering its third year running and is the only industry event of its kind.

"We've evolved over the years and our new brand is a stronger representation of who we are today," adds McGrath. "We are not just pro VPNs - we are pro privacy."

ProPrivacy is the leading resource for digital freedom. Founded in 2013, the site's mission is to help users around the world reclaim their right to privacy through research, reviews, knowledge-sharing, investigations and direct action.

