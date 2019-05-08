The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Indivior PLC ("Indivior" or the "Company") (INVVY) between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than June 24, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the actions.

Indivior investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Indivior Securities Class Litigation

Indivior, incorporated and headquartered in the United Kingdom, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) the Company illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) Indivior would face felony charges as a consequence of the above misconduct; and (4) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 9, 2019, the United States Department of Justice filed an indictment asserting criminal charges against Indivior related to the Company's conduct in the course of marketing Suboxone Film. The indictment extensively detailed the fraudulent marketing scheme, incorporating numerous examples of misconduct, including one count of conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and health care fraud, one count of health care fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of wire fraud. On this news, the price of Indivior American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") dropped $4.48, 66.1% from the previous closing price of $6.78, to close at $2.30 per ADR on April 10, 2019, on extremely elevated trading volume.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation's top plaintiffs' law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms "representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs' bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity." Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm's "laser focus" and noting that our firm routinely finds itself "facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world." Benchmark Litigation has named Lieff Cabraser one of the "Top 10 Plaintiffs' Firms in America."

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm's representation of investors, please visit http://www.lieffcabraser.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

