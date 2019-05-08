Lucid's Head of Computer Vision Sheldon Fernandes Wins Gold Stevie(R) Award in 2019 American Business Awards(R) Competition

Awarded top prize for Technical Professional of the Year

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Sheldon Fernandes, Head of Computer Vision at Lucid, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Technical Professional of the Year category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards today.

Fernandes is the second Gold Stevie award winner at Lucid, whose Co-founder and CEO Han Jin won the top prize for Entrepreneur of the Year in Computer Software for companies under 500 employees in the 2018 International Business Awards Competition.

'This award for Technical Professional of the Year recognizes Lucid's progress, using multi camera technologies combined with AI to replace expensive depth solutions to make our products smarter and our lives a lot better,' Fernandes said. 'Joining Lucid at an early-stage startup has allowed me to focus my efforts on computer vision, image processing, and algorithm development, with a specialty in 3D imaging with dual/stereo cameras. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. I am honored that the judges recognized the industry-wide impact this technology and Lucid have.'

Lucid, the maker of the world's first VR180 3D camera, is a computer vision company developing the 3D Fusion Technology. Its software solution empowers any device with multi cameras to easily capture and create immersive 3D, VR and AR content. Fernandes' work involves the mathematical work behind Lucid's advanced calibration of multi cameras. He has collaborated with some of the largest mobile phone makers on advanced calibration software for cell phone cameras. Fernandes also was responsible for developing a real-time rectification pipeline that provides an instantaneous feed for advanced applications like 3D capture, depth maps, and reprojection into displays etc.

One Stevie judge noted that, 'A cheaper route with depth--time of flight (TOF) and structured light? Surely, a game changer hurrah for me. You won't believe the number of times I have crossed my pair of eyes trying to create a third angle-depth-perception and time of flight.' Another judge said that, 'Mr. Fernandes is a technology evangelist with extensive experience in advancing innovative technology. Great achievements.'

Fernandes is co-inventor of four of Lucid's core patents pending processes that are in use with the LucidCam, RED's Hydrogen One and Lithium camera distributed by AT&T and Verizon nationwide and Holitech's HoloScreen to be released this year.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

'The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,' said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning 'crowned,' the awards will be presented to the winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

