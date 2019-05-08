Canadian General Investments' (CGI) manager Greg Eckel is optimistic on the outlook for Canadian equities in 2019, particularly if there is resolution to the US-China trade dispute, along with clarity about the revised North American trade agreement. The manager says that while there are macro issues to consider, the Canadian equity market looks reasonably valued and he is encouraged by the outlook for corporate earnings, judging by the US Q119 results so far. Eckel is continuing to 'stay true to CGI's heritage', following a bottom-up, low portfolio turnover approach, and is finding interesting new investment opportunities. The company has a very strong track record; its NAV has outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite index over the last one, three, five and 10 years. CGI's total dividend is on track for its first growth in seven years, and offers a prospective yield of 3.1%.

