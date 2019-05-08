Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, May 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year and the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) amounted to 15,888.6 billion yen, an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous fiscal year and an all-time fiscal year record, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from all businesses. Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year amounted to 726.3 billion yen, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the previous fiscal year, due primarily to the impact to Europe related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability as well as unfavorable currency effects. This was despite an increase in motorcycle sales in Asia, cost reduction efforts and the loss related to the settlement of class action litigation recorded in the previous fiscal year. Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal year amounted to 979.3 billion yen, a decrease of 12.2% compared to the previous fiscal year. Consolidated profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 610.3 billion yen, a decrease of 42.4% compared to the previous fiscal year, due primarily to the reverse effect from the impact of a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S. (346.1 billion yen)(1) recorded in the previous fiscal year.Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter (January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) amounted to 4,049.1 billion yen, an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from automobile and financial services businesses. Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to 42.3 billion yen, a decrease of 66.6% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to the impact to Europe related to changes of the global automobile production network and capability as well as unfavorable currency effects. This was despite the positive effect of cost reduction efforts. Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to 111.1 billion yen, a decrease of 41.7% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated loss for the fiscal fourth quarter attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 13.0 billion yen, resulting in a decrease in profit by 120.7 billion yen compared to the same period last year.The quarterly dividend for the fiscal fourth quarter will be 28 yen per share, an increase of 1 yen per share compared to the same period last year. The total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 will be 111 yen per share, an increase of 11 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year.About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.