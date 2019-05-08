Flow Traders NV: Flow Traders Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

For immediate release

FLOW TRADERS N.V. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ADOPTS ALL PROPOSALS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 8 May 2019. Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM held today. An overview of the most important resolutions and announcements is presented below.

Dividend

The Management Board of Flow Traders announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2018 of €2.35 per share. As an interim dividend of €1.35 per share was paid on 13 August 2018, the final dividend will be €1.00 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 15 May 2019. Ex-dividend date for the final dividend has been set at 10 May 2019.



Reappointment of Dennis Dijkstra as CEO and member of the Management Board

The AGM reappointed Dennis Dijkstra as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Management Board with effect from 8 May 2019 for a period of four years.



Reappointment of Eric Drok as member of the Supervisory Board

The AGM reappointed Eric Drok as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 8 May 2019 for a period of four years.



Reappointment of Roger Hodenius as member of the Supervisory Board

The AGM reappointed Roger Hodenius as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 8 May 2019 for a period of four years.



Reappointment of Olivier Bisserier as member of the Supervisory Board

The AGM reappointed Olivier Bisserier as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 8 May 2019 for a period of three years.





The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Flow Traders N.V. of 8 May 2019 can be found on the website: www.flowtraders.com/investors (http://www.flowtraders.com/investors) as of close of business on 9 May 2019.

Contact details



Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com (mailto:Investor.relations@flowtraders.com)



Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Flow Traders AGM 2019 resolutions (http://hugin.info/171622/R/2243886/885978.pdf)



