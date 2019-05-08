sprite-preloader
7,34 Euro		-0,08
-1,08 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Eurocastle Investment Limited: TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Eurocastle Investment Limited: TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		Eurocastle Investment Limited
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		ASSET VALUE INVESTORS LTD
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv
  1. British Empire Trust plc - 4,528,638 shares
  2. AVI International Value Fund - 18,875 shares
Total: 4,547,510

5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		03/05/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:08/05/2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		Above 10%



8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
4,327,2674,327,2674,547,510 4,547,510 10.10%
GB00B94QM994
Total
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to

% of voting rights xix, xx



NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
4,547,510
10.10%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi


Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:		Asset Value Investors acts as discretionary fund manager for all shares mentioned in item 8.
14. Contact name:Asset Value Investors Limited
Jake Crowhurst
15. Contact telephone number:0207 659 4800


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)