TS4-A (Advanced Retrofit/Add-on) is now shipping worldwide for Rapid Shutdown Fire Safety and Optimization for faster installations and lower bill of sale costs.

Tigo, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced its new TS4-A, the advanced retrofit/add-on solution that brings smart PV module technology to standard modules for advanced functionality. This is a new generation of flexible module-level power electronics in the TS4 Platform with improved lightweight hardware for higher wattage and lower installation costs.

The TS4-A is available with multiple functionalities to address a unique range of features and budgets now including the TS4-A-F (Fire Safety) and TS4-A-O (Optimization). Consult your preferred PV supplier or visit Tigo's website for the new TS4-A units that are shipping now. Tigo's TS4-A will be on display at Hall B2-130 at Intersolar Europe May 15-17, 2019. To learn more, join Tigo's free online "TS4-A Introduction Webinar" on Thursday, May 16th at 10am PT.

The highlights of the new TS4-A (Advanced Retrofit/Add-on) include:

Increased wattage compatible with all modules up to 500W

Improved heat dissipation

Smaller unit dimensions

Reduced weight per unit by 25%

Reduced shipping costs with 33% more units per pallet

Only one side needs to be mounted to panel frame

Mounting possibilities fit more racking systems

Recessed mounting allows shipments of pre-assembled PV modules

Improved sealing for toughest outdoor conditions

The TS4-A maintains the same functionalities as the legacy TS4-R units:

Adds smart functionality to standard modules

Selectively deployable

Patent protected

UHD-Core technology for superior performance

UL-certified as NEC 2017 Rapid Shutdown Solution

Clamps onto frame or module without screws or additional tools

Module-level deactivation

Automatic or manual shutdown

Over-temperature, over current, and over-voltage protection

"We saw an outstanding opportunity to further improve Tigo's offering: expanding product functionality while lowering the size, weight, and shipping costs for our customers by redesigning Tigo's retrofit units and keeping the same unparalleled reliability," says Zvi Alon, Chairman CEO at Tigo. "Tigo's customers benefit from the steady growth in the global PV retrofit market as existing systems continue to need safety and optimization upgrades. We anticipate our Flex MLPE and this new TS4-A family will fulfill all these design needs for any budget in residential and commercial markets."

Tigo's TS4-A-F (Fire Safety), TS4-A-O (Optimization), and TS4-A-O-Duo (Optimization per 2 modules) are now shipping with module manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The TS4-A-M (Monitoring) and TS4-A-S (Safety) will be available by H2'2019. For price and delivery, call +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, email sales@tigoenergy.com, or visit www.tigoenergy.com.

About Tigo Energy, Inc.

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.

