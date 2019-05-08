Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group SA (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" - CLNV: EN Paris) today announces that it has requested Euronext to suspend the trading of its shares (FR0012633360) with immediate effect until the publication of a press release.

This suspension of listing takes place in the context of the Company's request to open the compulsory liquidation proceedings, which will be considered by the Paris Commercial Court on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The Company will communicate as soon as possible after the outcome of this hearing.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV)

