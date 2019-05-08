Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today we have the expansion of medical marijuana laws in Texas, while the pot stock market stages a rally following a tough start to the week.In the "Lone Star State," we see continued progress made on a state level towards marijuana legalization, with Texas voting in its House to expand medical marijuana availability. (Source: "Texas House moves forward bills to expand the state's medical marijuana law," Dallas News, May 7, 2019.)The move comes as more and more states are warming.

