Context Innovator Series to Feature BTIG's Peter Tarrant at Context Summits Europe 2019

HOBOKEN, New Jersey, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Summits, the preeminent producer of investment summits for the alternative asset management industry, today announced that Peter Tarrant, Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Global Capital Introduction at BTIG, will be the Context Innovator Series' featured speaker at Context Summits Europe 2019 taking place May 12-14 in Monte Carlo. Mr. Tarrant will participate in a fire-side style discussion with Ron Biscardi, CEO of Context Capital Partners, parent company of Context Summits, and will be discussing the opportunities and challenges facing today's investors and managers in the alternative asset management industry.

As a Managing Director and the Head of Business Development and Global Capital Introduction at BTIG, Mr. Tarrant is responsible for marketing and sales across the firm's various divisions, including identifying potential clients and cultivating new business opportunities. He will address an exclusive audience of family offices, institutional allocators and alternative investment managers at this year's Context Summits Europe event taking place at the Grimaldi Forum and Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo.

Leveraging his 25-years of industry experience, Mr. Tarrant will provide unique insights into his career, including his journey from a White House intern to a senior executive at BTIG. He will discuss the leadership skills he developed as BTIG grew from a boutique trading operation in 2002 to a broad-ranging global financial services firm today that employs more than 600 employees across seven countries, offering comprehensive services in prime brokerage and other fund services, institutional trading, research, strategy and investment banking. Mr. Tarrant will also share his views on the alternative asset management space and discuss important subject matter such as the current funding environment, how to raise capital as an emerging manager, success and failures in asset raising, the growth of hedge fund co-investments as well as other important themes and trends.

"Peter is an industry leader, innovative thinker and successful entrepreneur who helped BTIG grow from a small enterprise into an important player in the alternative asset management industry," said Ron Biscardi. "Based on Peter's extensive marketing and sales expertise, we know he will engage our European attendees in a lively and compelling discussion around the current challenges facing managers and allocators in today's volatile market environment."

"Context Summits' unique one-on-one investor meeting format will bring together allocators and fund managers from all over Europe who will participate in more than 1,200 prearranged meetings," said Kevin Garton, President of Context Summits. "In our third year hosting our Summit in Europe, we are pleased to continue offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to hear from some of the greatest minds in the industry."

Please stay tuned for additional details around our remaining Context Summits events in 2019. Following Monte Carlo, Context Summits will host Context Summits West in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA at the Terranea Resort from June 2-4 and Context Summits New York at the Hilton Midtown from October 2-4.

About Context Summits

As the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: www.contextsummits.com.

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and the parent company of Context Summits. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides acceleration capital, marketing, distribution, operations and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit: www.contextcp.com.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. For more about BTIG, please visit www.btig.com .

