Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Announces Appointment of Key Gaming Industry Veteran to Board and Executive Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP.WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH2) is pleased to announce that Howard A. Blank, Gaming Industry Veteran has been appointed to the executive role of Senior Vice President Corporate Development and to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to have Howard Blank join us with his extensive experience and knowledge in the gaming sector," said co-founder and Jackpot President & CEO Jacob (Jake) Kalpakian. "Mr. Blank's 30 plus year track record as a senior executive with Great Canadian Gaming Corporation combined with his extensive network of industry professionals, government, regulatory bodies, and corporations will greatly enhance our strategic mission and vision for growth," said Kalpakian.

Mr. Blank said, "I am very pleased to join the Jackpot Digital team and I am impressed with the Jackpot Digital suite of products as a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider."

"The Jackpot BlitzTM ETG is one of the finest electronic table game(s) I have ever seen in operation," said Blank. "This is a testament to the outstanding products and team members which make up the Jackpot Digital organization," said Blank.

In Mr. Blank's new role as Senior Vice President Corporate Development, he will oversee Jackpot's growth strategy, marketing, media and regulatory initiatives and opportunities worldwide.

About Howard A. Blank

Howard is a veteran executive and industry leader in the gaming, media and entertainment sectors. Howard currently sits on numerous public and not for profit Boards and lends his expertise to key philanthropic organizations.

Howard Blank is proud recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Display of Excellence Award and the Philanthropy Award from his peers at the Canadian Gaming Association. Howard, a strong advocate for philanthropy and volunteerism has also received the Paul Harris Fellowship Medal from Rotary International, The Community Achievement Medal from The BC Lieutenant Governor in 2015 and most recently the Canadian Volunteer Medal from the Governor General in Ottawa.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

