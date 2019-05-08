CellaVision AB: Bulletin from AGM held on May 8, 2019

Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ) on May 8, 2019

CellaVision AB (publ) held the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2019 at the company's premises at Mobilvägen 12 in Lund.

Determination of income statement and balance sheet and discharge

from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet for the Parent Company and the Group for the preceding financial year. The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the same period.

Disposition of the company's results according to the established balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share with record date on May 10, 2019, which means that payment is expected to take place on May 15, 2019.

Board

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members shall amount to seven without deputy members. Anna Malm Bernsten, Christer Fåhraeus, Åsa Hedin, Niklas Prager, Sören Mellstig, Jürgen Riedl and Stefan Wolf were re-elected as board members. The Annual General Meeting elected Sören Mellstig as Chairman of the Board.

Directors' fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairman's remuneration shall amount to SEK 500,000 and that fees to other Board members shall amount to SEK 225,000, but that no remuneration shall be paid to Board members who are permanent employees of the company. Additional remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 40,000 to the Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee and SEK 20,000 to the other members of the Board's Audit Committee, as well as SEK 40,000 to the Chairman of the Board's Remuneration Committee and SEK 20,000 to the other members of the Board's Remuneration Committee.

Auditor

Deloitte AB was elected auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM. Deloitte AB has announced that Maria Ekelund will be the chief auditor. The auditor's fee is paid according to approved invoice.

Nomination

The Annual General Meeting approved the Nomination Committee's proposal regarding principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee, with the right that the Chairman of the Board shall contact the four largest registered shareholders according to the Company's share register as of August 31, 2019 (and not September 30, 2019) and ask them to appoint one member each to the Nomination Committee .

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The AGM approved the Board's proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.



Lund, May 8, 2019

CellaVision AB (publ)

Board of Directors

CEO Zlatko Rihter's address to the meeting is available at the Investor pages at CellaVision's website.

