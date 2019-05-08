American Quartz Worker Coalition:

Who: Members and friends of the American Quartz Worker Coalition testifying and showing industry support before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). What: A public hearing in the final phase of ITC antidumping and countervailing investigations on the impact of quartz surface products from China. When: Thursday, May 9, 2019 9:30AM Where: Main Hearing Room, USITC Building 500 E Street SW Washington, DC 20024

Dozens of American quartz fabricators, who represent some 50,000 industry workers throughout all 50 states, will gather at the ITC to speak out against the anti-dumping and countervailing duty petition filed by Cambria LLC. Witnesses and supporters from the American Quartz Worker Coalition will urge the ITC to consider the significant impacts that duties would have on American quartz workers and on the broader U.S. quartz market. Specifically, the Coalition will warn that, by creating huge cost increases for imported quartz, the duties would remove approximately 50% of available quartz supply from the market, reducing affordable options for American consumers and threatening tens of thousands of quartz-related U.S. fabricating jobs.

For its part, petitioner Cambria today filed a new antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) petition, this time seeking duties on imports of quartz from India and Turkey. This is further proof that Cambria is attempting to abuse U.S. trade law to the detriment of other American companies throughout the industry.

Learn more about the hearing and the trade case at www.savequartzjobs.org.

The American Quartz Worker Coalition is the voice of U.S. fabricators, distributors, installers and importers of quartz countertops. The Coalition is organized to protect American quartz-related jobs and fight efforts by one company, Cambria LLC, to secure trade restrictions from the U.S. government that would result in huge cost increases for imported quartz, threatening jobs and the availability of affordable products for American customers.

