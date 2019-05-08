ObsEva SA Announces that ObsEva's Shareholders Approved all Board Proposals at its 2019 Annual General Meeting held on May 8, 2019

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - May 8, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that ObsEva's shareholders approved all Board proposals at its 2019 Annual General Meeting held on May 8, 2019.



The approved items are as follows:

Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2018

Shareholders granted discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors and to the Executive Committee for year 2018

Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of the Financial Results for year 2018

Shareholders approved the proposed re-elections to the Board of Directors and re-election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Shareholders approved the proposed election and re-elections to the Compensation Committee

Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as ObsEva SA's Auditors and Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders approved the re-election of Perréard de Boccard SA as Independent Representative

Shareholders approved the proposed compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SA's Authorized Share Capital

Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SA's Conditional Share Capital for Financing Purposes

Shareholders approved the proposed change to ObsEva SA's Equity Incentive Plan

For more details on the approved agenda items, please refer to the full invitation, that may be found in the Investors / General Meeting section of the company's website, http://www.obseva.com/





About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.obseva.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include those that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at http://www.obseva.com . Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:





Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:

Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 22 308 6220 Office

+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4047 Office

+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

###









Attachment