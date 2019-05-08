Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Results for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 and Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating highlights for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2019, with comparisons to the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2018 (the 'prior quarter') and the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (the 'year-ago quarter').

Highlights for the Quarter:

Paid 22 nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend and declared the next cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2019

Revenues were $9.5 million, a decrease of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter due primarily to a 7% decline in realized oil price and a 43% decline in realized natural gas liquid ("NGL") price

NGL production grew 60% while oil volumes were flat compared to the year-ago quarter

Increased working capital to $31.1 million after paying $3.3 million in common stock dividends

Robert Herlin, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, said, "Evolution continues to demonstrate solid earnings and cash flow in the face of the significant, but abbreviated, downturn in realized oil and NGL prices that began in November and continued through February. Prices began to recover in March, aided by the substantial premium that our Louisiana Light Sweet oil received over NYMEX WTI, while production levels continued to benefit from the strategic infill program completed last year as well as ongoing field optimization. We remain positive in our ability to further maximize and grow our current asset with our low-cost structure. We continue to evaluate new opportunities that fit the criteria and strategy to enhance our current assets, production and net cash flows through careful and deliberate purchases of similar long-life producing properties. We are pleased that our previously announced CEO search has produced a number of very strong candidates that fit the standards and strategy of the Board. We are in the final stages of the process."

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

During the current quarter, Evolution reported operating revenues of $9.5 million, based on an average realized oil price of $59.12 per barrel and an average realized NGL price of $16.37 per barrel. In the year-ago quarter, operating revenues were $10.2 million, based on an average oil price of $63.56 per barrel and an average realized NGL price of $28.56 per barrel. Evolution continues to benefit from the Louisiana Light Sweet premium over NYMEX WTI prices which has averaged in excess of $4 to $5 per barrel in the current and prior quarters. Compared to the year-ago quarter, current quarter NGL revenue decreased 8% to $0.5 million due to a 43% price decline to $16.37 per barrel, partially offset by a 60% increase in NGL volumes.

Operating income was $3.0 million, a decrease from $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income for the quarter was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.09 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production costs in the Delhi field were $3.8 million in the current quarter, up 16% from $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Production costs for the quarter increased primarily due to a 36% increase in purchased CO 2 volumes to 103 MMcf per day along with higher injections of CO 2 , partially offset by a 7% decrease in CO 2 price per mcf, which correlates directly with realized oil price received at Delhi.

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization expense for quarter increased $0.2 million compared to the year-ago quarter due to a 7% rise in production volumes to 181,429 BOE together with a 5% increase in amortization rate to $8.40 per BOE.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased $0.6 million, or 35%, to $1.2 million compared to the year-ago quarter primarily due to $0.2 million of lower stock compensation and incentive bonus expenses and $0.4 million of lower litigation expense.

Lower income tax expense was primarily driven by the 37% decrease in pre-tax earnings compared to the prior quarter. The slightly higher effective tax rate in the current quarter had only a minor offsetting impact.

Delhi Operations and Capital Spending

Gross oil production averaged approximately 6,500 barrels per day during the quarter, a 4% decrease from the prior quarter, primarily due to scheduled plant maintenance in January. Gross NGL production for the quarter was approximately 1,250 barrels per day, up 23% from the prior quarter. The net production of approximately 2,030 barrels of oil equivalent per day ('BOEPD') was relatively flat compared to the prior quarter and increased 7% compared to the year-ago quarter. All nine of the infill producing wells and all but one injection well were in operation at the end of the quarter. Production is expected to improve as the Company sees response to the new CO 2 injectors and increases in injection volumes. The operator has been successful in new modifications to the facility, improving NGL plant efficiency and minimizing unplanned downtime resulting in improved NGL production in the current quarter and further improvements subsequent to quarter end. Evolution anticipates only modest amounts of capital spending in the Delhi field for the remainder of calendar 2019. The majority of capital will be dedicated to workover and conformance opportunities, which have been successfully generated and executed over the past few years.

Liquidity and Outlook

'Evolution ended the quarter with $31.1 million in working capital, continuing an upward trend of accumulating cash, even after distributing $3.3 million in common stock dividends during the quarter. The cash balance was $29.6 million with no debt outstanding. In February, the Company's $40 million elected borrowing base was reconfirmed through periodic redetermination, positioning us strategically for potential acquisitions of primarily producing properties. Our financial resources are more than sufficient to fund continuing development of the Delhi field, continue the dividend program and capitalize on potential acquisition opportunities going forward,' commented David Joe, Chief Financial Officer.

Cash Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, to be paid on June 28, 2019 to common stockholders of record on June 14, 2019. This will be the 23rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the common stock. Common stock dividends, which have been paid since 2013, are a core component of the Company's strategy.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest current asset is our interest in a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding potential results and future plans and objectives of the Company involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'plans,' 'outlook' and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although our expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial and operating assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and we can give no assurance that our goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in our periodic documents filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2018

2019

2018 Revenues



















Crude oil

$ 9,032,032



$ $9,639,238



$ 10,515,875



$ 30,945,359



$ 27,654,128

Natural gas liquids



468,525





511,917





532,243





1,910,395





1,825,214

Natural gas



471





-





-





471





-

Total revenues



9,501,028





10,151,155





11,048,118





32,856,225





29,479,342

Operating costs







































Production costs



3,793,008





3,262,192





3,452,168





10,703,606





8,791,695

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,558,130





1,383,148





1,603,633





4,710,223





4,580,161

General and administrative expenses *



1,196,935





1,842,548





1,258,570





3,760,767





5,078,508

Total operating costs



6,548,073





6,487,888





6,314,371





19,174,596





18,450,364

Income from operations



2,952,955





3,663,267





4,733,747





13,681,629





11,028,978

Other







































Enduro transaction breakup fee



-





-





-





1,100,000





-

Interest and other income



65,831





21,345





59,858





172,260





52,036

Interest expense



(28,789 )



(30,525 )



(29,345 )



(87,479 )



(71,436 ) Income before income taxes



2,989,997





3,654,087





4,764,260





14,866,410





11,009,578

Income tax provision (benefit)



591,122





585,733





859,695





2,767,169





(4,076,156 ) Net income available to common stockholders

$ 2,398,875



$ $3,068,354



$ 3,904,565



$ 12,099,241



$ 15,085,734

Earnings per common share







































Basic

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.12



$ 0.36



$ 0.46

Diluted

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.12



$ 0.36



$ 0.45

Weighted average number of common shares







































Basic



33,186,665





33,171,514





33,167,159





33,151,786





33,123,185

Diluted



33,196,197





33,191,312





33,176,503





33,163,661





33,155,870



*General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018 included non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $208,665, $352,420, and $254,111, respectively. For the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses were $678,149 and $1,324,230 respectively.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,550,385



$ 24,929,844

Restricted cash



-





2,751,289

Receivables



3,687,016





3,941,916

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



679,871





524,507

Total current assets



33,917,272





32,147,556

Oil and natural gas property and equipment, net (full-cost method of accounting)



61,333,933





61,239,746

Other property and equipment, net



20,120





30,407

Total property and equipment



61,354,053





61,270,153

Other assets



220,190





244,835

Total assets

$ 95,491,515



$ 93,662,544

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 2,123,776



$ 3,432,568

Accrued liabilities and other



571,009





874,886

State and federal income taxes payable



99,918





122,760

Total current liabilities



2,794,703





4,430,214

Long term liabilities















Senior secured credit facility (Note 13)



-





-

Deferred income taxes



11,189,060





10,555,435

Asset retirement obligations



1,533,083





1,387,416

Total liabilities



15,516,846





16,373,065

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)















Stockholders' equity















Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 33,186,665 and 33,080,543 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively



33,186





33,080

Additional paid-in capital



42,297,050





41,757,645

Retained earnings



37,644,433





35,498,754

Total stockholders' equity



79,974,669





77,289,479

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 95,491,515



$ 93,662,544



Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income attributable to the Company

$ 12,099,241



$ 15,085,734

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4,721,590





4,622,361

Stock-based compensation



678,149





1,324,230

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



633,625





(5,072,214 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Receivables



254,900





(1,223,271 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(155,364 )



(294,973 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



123,853





73,678

Income taxes payable



(22,842 )



-

Net cash provided by operating activities



18,333,152





14,515,545

Cash flows from investing activities















Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties



(6,369,363 )



(1,668,820 ) Capital expenditures for other property and equipment



(2,337 )



(6,033 ) Net cash used in investing activities



(6,371,700 )



(1,674,853 ) Cash flows from financing activities















Cash dividends to common stockholders



(9,953,562 )



(8,286,486 ) Common share repurchases, including shares surrendered for tax withholding



(138,638 )



(395,550 ) Net cash used in financing activities



(10,092,200 )



(8,682,036 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,869,252





4,158,656

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



27,681,133





23,028,153

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 29,550,385



$ 27,186,809



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Nine Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018 Income taxes paid

$ 2,362,919



$ 1,456,754

Non-cash transactions:















Change in accounts payable used to acquire property and equipment



(1,748,122 )



622,185

Oil and natural gas property costs incurred through recognition of asset retirement obligations



84,999





(778 )

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended











March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Variance

Variance % Oil and gas production:















Crude oil revenues

$ 9,032,032



$ 10,515,875



$ (1,483,843 )



(14.1 )% NGL revenues



468,525





532,243





(63,718 )



(12.0 )% Natural gas revenues



471





-





471



n.m. Total revenues

$ 9,501,028



$ 11,048,118



$ (1,547,090 )



(14.0 )%

































Crude oil volumes (Bbl)



152,776





163,361





(10,585 )



(6.5 )% NGL volumes (Bbl)



28,626





23,701





4,925





20.8 % Natural gas volumes (Mcf)



160





-





160



n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOE)



181,429





187,062





(5,633 )



(3.0 )%

































Crude oil (BOPD, net)



1,698





1,776





(78 )



(4.4 )% NGLs (BOEPD, net)



318





258





60





23.3 % Natural gas (BOEPD, net)

n.m.



-



n.m.

n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOEPD, net)



2,016





2,034





(18 )



(0.9 )%

































Crude oil price per Bbl

$ 59.12



$ 64.37



$ (5.25 )



(8.2 )% NGL price per Bbl



16.37





22.46





(6.09 )



(27.1 )% Natural gas price per Mcf



2.94





-





2.94



n.m. Equivalent price per BOE

$ 52.37



$ 59.06



$ (6.69 )



(11.3 )%

































CO 2 costs

$ 1,873,720



$ 1,504,930



$ 368,790





24.5 % Other production costs



1,919,288





1,947,238





(27,950 )



(1.4 )% Total production costs

$ 3,793,008



$ 3,452,168



$ 340,840





9.9 %

































CO 2 costs per BOE

$ 10.33



$ 8.05



$ 2.28





28.3 % All other production costs per BOE



10.58





10.40





0.18





1.7 % Production costs per BOE

$ 20.91



$ 18.45



$ 2.46





13.3 %

































CO 2 volumes (Mcf, gross)



9,294,903





7,016,703





2,278,200





32.5 % CO 2 volumes (MMcf per day, gross)



103.3





76.3





27.0





35.4 %

































DD&A of proved oil and gas properties

$ 1,523,990



$ 1,571,321



$ (47,331 )



(3.0 )% Depreciation of other property and equipment



4,338





4,143





195





4.7 % Amortization of intangibles



3,391





3,391





-





- % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



26,411





24,778





1,633





6.6 % Total DD&A

$ 1,558,130



$ 1,603,633



$ (45,503 )



(2.8 )%

































Oil and gas DD&A rate per BOE

$ 8.40



$ 8.40



$ -





- %

n.m. Not meaningful.

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended











March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Variance

Variance % Oil and gas production:















Crude oil revenues

$ 9,032,032



$ 9,639,238



$ (607,206 )



(6.3 )% NGL revenues



468,525





511,917





(43,392 )



(8.5 )% Natural gas revenues



471





-





471



n.m. Total revenues

$ 9,501,028



$ 10,151,155



$ (650,127 )



(6.4 )%

































Crude oil volumes (Bbl)



152,776





151,665





1,111





0.7 % NGL volumes (Bbl)



28,626





17,926





10,700





59.7 % Natural gas volumes (Mcf)



160





-





160



n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOE)



181,429





169,591





11,838





7.0 %

































Crude oil (BOPD, net)



1,698





1,685





13





0.8 % NGLs (BOEPD, net)



318





199





119





59.8 % Natural gas (BOEPD, net)

n.m.



-



n.m.

n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOEPD, net)



2,016





1,884





132





7.0 %

































Crude oil price per Bbl

$ 59.12



$ 63.56



$ (4.44 )



(7.0 )% NGL price per Bbl



16.37





28.56





(12.19 )



(42.7 )% Natural gas price per Mcf



2.94





-





2.94



n.m. Equivalent price per BOE

$ 52.37



$ 59.86



$ (7.49 )



(12.5 )%

































CO 2 costs

$ 1,873,720



$ 1,459,349



$ 414,371





28.4 % Other production costs



1,919,288





1,802,843





116,445





6.5 % Total production costs

$ 3,793,008



$ 3,262,192



$ 530,816





16.3 %

































CO 2 costs per BOE

$ 10.33



$ 8.61



$ 1.72





20.0 % All other production costs per BOE



10.58





10.63





(0.05 )



(0.5 )% Production costs per BOE

$ 20.91



$ 19.24



$ 1.67





8.7 %

































CO 2 volumes (Mcf, gross)



9,294,903





6,816,453





2,478,450





36.4 % CO 2 volumes (MMcf per day, gross)



103.3





75.7





27.6





36.5 %

































DD&A of proved oil and gas properties

$ 1,523,990



$ 1,353,340



$ 170,650





12.6 % Depreciation of other property and equipment



4,338





4,153





185





4.5 % Amortization of intangibles



3,391





3,392





(1 )



- % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



26,411





22,263





4,148





18.6 % Total DD&A

$ 1,558,130



$ 1,383,148



$ 174,982





12.7 %

































Oil and gas DD&A rate per BOE

$ 8.40



$ 7.98



$ 0.42





5.3 %

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended March 31,











2019

2018

Variance

Variance % Oil and gas production:















Crude oil revenues

$ 30,945,359



$ 27,654,128



$ 3,291,231





11.9 % NGL revenues



1,910,395





1,825,214





85,181





4.7 % Natural gas revenues



471





-





471



n.m. Total revenues

$ 32,856,225



$ 29,479,342



$ 3,376,883





11.5 %

































Crude oil volumes (Bbl)



475,043





496,169





(21,126 )



(4.3 )% NGL volumes (Bbl)



76,728





69,205





7,523





10.9 % Natural gas volumes (Mcf)



160





-





160



n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOE)



551,798





565,374





(13,576 )



(2.4 )%

































Crude oil (BOPD, net)



1,734





1,811





(77 )



(4.3 )% NGLs (BOEPD, net)



280





252





28





11.1 % Natural gas (BOEPD, net)

n.m.



-



n.m.

n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOEPD, net)



2,014





2,063





(49 )



(2.4 )%

































Crude oil price per Bbl

$ 65.14



$ 55.74



$ 9.40





16.9 % NGL price per Bbl



24.90





26.37





(1.47 )



(5.6 )% Natural gas price per Mcf



2.94





-





2.94



n.m. Equivalent price per BOE

$ 59.54



$ 52.14



$ 7.40





14.2 %

































CO 2 costs

$ 4,862,502



$ 3,813,192



$ 1,049,310





27.5 % Other production costs



5,841,104





4,978,503





862,601





17.3 % Total production costs

$ 10,703,606



$ 8,791,695



$ 1,911,911





21.7 %

































CO 2 costs per BOE

$ 8.81



$ 6.74



$ 2.07





30.7 % All other production costs per BOE



10.59





8.81





1.78





20.2 % Production costs per BOE

$ 19.40



$ 15.55



$ 3.85





24.8 %

































CO 2 volumes (Mcf, gross)



22,715,888





19,599,118





3,116,770





15.9 % CO 2 volumes (MMcf per day, gross)



82.9





71.5





11.4





15.9 %

































DD&A of proved oil and gas properties

$ 4,612,053



$ 4,490,545



$ 121,508





2.7 % Depreciation of other property and equipment



12,624





12,578





46





0.4 % Amortization of intangibles



10,173





10,173





-





- % Accretion of asset retirement obligations



75,373





66,865





8,508





12.7 % Total DD&A

$ 4,710,223



$ 4,580,161



$ 130,062





2.8 %

































Oil and gas DD&A rate per BOE

$ 8.36



$ 7.94



$ 0.42





5.3 %

