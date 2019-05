XBT Provider AB: XBT PROVIDER TAKES NEXT STEP IN INTEGRATION WITH COINSHARES; APPOINTS RYAN RADLOFF AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

STOCKHOLM - MAY 8, 2019 - The board of XBT Provider is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Radloff as Managing Director as the next step in completing its full integration with the CoinShares group.

Mr. Radloff, who is CEO of CoinShares, the parent to XBT Provider, will be leading the final steps of the integration, which will conclude by the end of summer with the official rebrand of XBT Provider to 'CoinShares ETPs.'

"Investors asked us to grow our offering beyond our bitcoin roots and since joining the CoinShares familya little over 18 months ago, we have - launching ETPs offering exposure to three new crypto assets across two exchanges. Now we've got much more in store, but have one small, yet important item to tend to first: as a result of that success we've outgrown our old branding, XBT Provider, itself a reference to the ISO currency code for bitcoin. As such you can expect to see the name slowly drop away in favor of simply 'CoinShares ETPs' over the summer," says Daniel Masters, Chairman of XBT Provider.

The board would also like to thank Mr. Laurent Kssis, outgoing Managing Director, for his hard work and guidance over the last two years.

Investors will feel no disruption throughout this period, the board simply wishes to provide an appropriate notice period prior to completing the full brand transition. For more information, please visit XBTProvider.com or email info@xbtprovider.com.

About XBT Provider

XBT Provider AB (Publ) (XBT Provider), a CoinShares company, is the Swedish-domiciled issuer of the Bitcoin Tracker One (SE0007126024), Bitcoin Tracker Euro (SE0007525332), Ether Tracker One (SE0010296574) and Ether Tracker Euro (SE0010296582), Litecoin Tracker One (SE0011414465), Litecoin Tracker Euro (SE0011414457), XRP Tracker One (SE0011414481), XRP Tracker Euro (SE0011414473), series of certificates (collectively, the "Certificates") which are designed to synthetically track the performance of the price of the relevant underlying crypto-asset, bitcoin, ether, litecoin or XRP (in Swedish Kronor or Euro, respectively), less a fee component.

In 2015, Bitcoin Tracker One became the first bitcoin-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2017, Ether Tracker One became the first ether-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2019, Litecoin Tracker One became and XRP Tracker One became the first litecoin-referenced and XRP-referenced security available on a regulated exchange in the EU when they listed on the Nordic Growth Market. The Certificates are available and traded in the same manner as any other share or instrument listed on their respective exchanges.

XBT Provider's Prospectus is approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and the Certificates are governed by Swedish law. XBT Provider is not a licensed financial advisor. The views presented in this release are the opinions of the Board of XBT Provider and no other party. Bitcoin, ether, litecoin and XRP are volatile assets and their prices (and the price of securities that are referenced to them) can move quickly, positively or negatively. Prospective investors in the Certificates should carefully consider the suitability of such an investment and whether they have sufficient financial resources in order to be able to bear the risks associated therewith and, in connection with such a determination, should carefully read XBT Provider's latest Prospectus (including, in particular, the risk warnings set out therein). The Certificates do not confer on the holders thereof any claim to or against the relevant underlying crypto-asset to which they are referenced. The value and any payment due under the Certificates will be affected by the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Euro or, as the case may be, between the US Dollar and the Swedish Kronor. Any returns upon the Certificates will not be the same as the returns which a direct investment of an equivalent sum in the relevant underlying crypto-asset could produce. The Certificates are non-equity linked, non-principal protected, unsecured and unsubordinated and do not bear interest.