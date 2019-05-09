Regulatory News:

Casino Guichard (Paris:CO)

Following press articles mentioning an upcoming announcement of a combination of its assets in Latin America, Casino Guichard-Perrachon states that it studies its various strategic options in this region in the context of the permanent review of its investments. These thoughts haven't led to any material element that would justify a disclosure to the market.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

