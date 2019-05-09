IBFD Africa Tax Symposium Comes to South Africa

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 09, 2019will be held from 29-31 May at the Hotel Spier, in Stellenbosch, South Africa. An annual initiative of the autonomous think tank the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT), the Africa Tax Symposium offers a platform for ongoing discussion about international tax developments and issues as they relate to Africa.



The three-day symposium will provide a world-class original programme covering the most pertinent international tax issues of the day within the African context. Prominent speakers from Africa and around the world will explore recent developments in international taxation, such as the impact of the Multilateral Instrument on bilateral tax treaties within Africa, challenges of the digital economy in an African taxation context, transfer pricing and indirect tax challenges in Africa, global exchange of information and tax transparency in the post-BEPS era, and much more.

"We look forward to welcoming tax professionals from around the world to engage in a stimulating series of discussions on issues of the utmost importance to both international and African taxation", said Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre. "IBFD remains committed to building expertise in the region, and we are excited to share our experience and knowledge in the field of international taxation, with a unique, special focus on Africa."

To register and learn more about the topics, speakers and programme, please visit the IBFD website .

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities . As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD has regional offices in Beijing, Washington and Kuala Lumpur. IBFD's Library and Information Centre is widely regarded as the world's leading research facility in the field of international and comparative taxation.

Renowned as the leading expertise portal in the field of cross-border taxation and legislation, IBFD's powerful Tax Research Platform allows tax practitioners around the world to access a wealth of reliable and valuable content, enabling faster and more effective work.

IBFD's complete coverage further includes courses , journals and books, and a Master's in International Tax Law and individual client research services .

About CSAT

The Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT) is an integral part of IBFD, an independent non-profit foundation. Consequently, CSAT is fully autonomous. CSAT's objectives are to study and provide well-researched opinions on taxation in Africa, encourage research by Africans for Africa and find practical solutions that work within an African context.

These objectives serve CSAT's goal to improve Africa's capacity to collect the tax revenue needed to fund development programmes, run essential services and achieve sustainable economic growth. This goal is in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2015, particularly Goal 17: "Revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development".