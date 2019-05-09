ObsEva SA: ObsEva Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

2019 Phase 3 Data Readouts on track for nolasiban in IVF and linzagolix in uterine fibroids;

MAA submission for nolasiban IVF therapy targeted by year-end

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA. (May 9, 2019) - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019 and provided a business update.





Recent Highlights





Nolasiban to improve IVF outcomes

ObsEva continued enrolling patients in IMPLANT 4, ObsEva's confirmatory Phase 3 trial for the oxytocin receptor antagonist nolasiban in IVF. Approximately 820 patients who are undergoing a Day 5 single embryo transfer will be enrolled at approximately 40 sites primarily in Europe.

ObsEva reported final follow-up safety data from the nolasiban IMPLANT 2 trial. The results showed no difference from placebo in the developmental health of infants at six months post-birth, as measured by the About Ages and Stages Questionaire-3 (ASQ-3), a broadly validated assessment of infant development.

Linzagolix for the treatment of endometriosis associated pain and heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids

ObsEva reported positive long-term data from the Phase 2b EDELWEISS trial of linzagolix in endometriosis. Some patients were treated for 52 weeks in the extension study and others were followed for six months off treatment after the initial six-month treatment period. The results were consistent with prior data, showing durable efficacy as well as favorable bone mineral density impact within expected ranges for partial and full suppression of estrogen.

ObsEva made strong enrollment progress in PRIMROSE 1, the Company's U.S. Phase 3 trial for linzagolix in the treatment of uterine fibroids. The PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 trials are targeting enrollment of approximately 1,000 women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The efficacy and safety of two doses of linzagolix are being studied, including 100mg without low dose hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and 200mg with ABT.

OBE022 for the treatment of preterm labor

ObsEva announced encouraging Part A results leading to the initiation of Part B of PROLONG, a proof-of-concept Phase 2a trial of the oral prostaglandin F2 alpha receptor antagonist OBE022 for the treatment of preterm labor. Part A results showed that OBE022 was well tolerated by mothers and their fetuses and supported prior favorable pharmacokinetic analysis. Eight of nine patients achieved the treatment goal of seven-days without delivering a baby.

Ongoing part B is the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the trial that will enroll up to 120 patients with preterm labor at a gestational age of between 24 and 34 weeks.

"We are thrilled with our progress this past quarter as we advanced all three of our Phase 3 clinical programs, and have initiated two Phase 3 trials for endometriosis this year. 2019 is a transformational year for us as we work toward the MAA filing of nolasiban later this year. We are excited about developing our commercial capabilities in anticipation of a planned European launch in 2021," said Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva.





2019 Milestones

ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and regulatory milestones in 2019:





Nolasiban

In the second quarter of 2019, ObsEva expects to complete patient recruitment in the IMPLANT 4 trial of nolasiban, and to report primary endpoint results (10-week ongoing pregnancy) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Assuming positive IMPLANT 4 results, the Company plans to submit a European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in late 2019.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company anticipates additional FDA feedback on the U.S. trial design for nolasiban in IVF, and targets U.S. Phase 3 development initiation in the second half of 2019.

Linzagolix

In the second quarter of 2019, ObsEva expects to complete recruitment in the PRIMROSE 1 trial of linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids, and to report 6-month primary endpoint data in the first quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects to report six-month primary endpoint data from the PRIMROSE 2 trial of linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company expects to enroll patients in the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 2 and EDELWEISS 3 trials for the treatment of endometriosis-associated pain.

OBE022

In the second quarter of 2019, ObsEva anticipates an initial interim efficacy analysis of the first 30 patients from Part B of the Phase 2a PROLONG clinical trial of OBE022 in acute preterm labor.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $25.7 million, or $0.59 per share, compared with a net loss of $19.8 million, or $0.54 per share, for the first quarter of 2018. Research and development expenses were $20.1 million and general and administrative expenses were $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $16.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018. The net loss for the first quarter of 2019 included non-cash expenses of $3.3 million for stock-based compensation, compared with $2.4 million in the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2019, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $117.3 million, compared with $138.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss

(in USD '000, except share and per share data) Three-month period

ended March 31, 2019 2018 unaudited Operating income other than revenue 5 5 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development expenses (20,140 ) (16,342 ) General and administrative expenses (5,255 ) (3,649 ) Total operating expenses (25,395 ) (19,991 ) OPERATING LOSS (25,390 ) (19,986 ) Finance income 262 155 Finance expense (544 ) - NET LOSS BEFORE TAX (25,672 ) (19,831 ) Income tax (expense) / benefit (7 ) 25 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (25,679 ) (19,806 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.59 ) (0.54 ) Diluted (0.59 ) (0.54 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 43,488,440 36,389,578

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in USD '000) March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 unaudited audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 117,321 138,640 Other receivables 993 885 Prepaid expenses 5,538 5,715 Total current assets 123,852 145,240 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 2,505 - Furniture, fixtures and equipment 297 319 Intangible assets 21,608 21,608 Other long-term assets 273 273 Total non-current assets 24,683 22,200 Total assets 148,535 167,440 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current tax liability 1 - Other payables and current liabilities 3,630 2,766 Accrued expenses 14,182 14,163 Current lease liabilities 580 - Total current liabilities 18,393 16,929 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 1,967 - Post-employment obligations 3,514 3,547 Other long-term liabilities - 48 Total non-current liabilities 5,481 3,595 Shareholders' equity Share capital 3,427 3,420 Share premium 315,456 314,565 Reserves 15,384 12,858 Accumulated losses (209,606 ) (183,927 ) Total shareholders' equity 124,661 146,916 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 148,535 167,440

