ACACIA MINING PLC - Notice of AGM

9 May 2019

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Acacia's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2019 will be held at the offices of Shearman & Sterling LLP, 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 13.00 BST.

The 2019 AGM Notice, the Annual Report and Accounts for 2018 and all other accompanying materials were dispatched to shareholders on 9 May 2019. These materials are also available on Acacia's website: http://www.acaciamining.com/. Copies of relevant materials have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningst.co.uk/uk/NSM.

A hard copy of the 2019 AGM Notice and the Annual Report and Accounts for 2018 will shortly be available at the Company's registered office: Acacia Mining plc, 1 Cavendish Place, London, W1G 0QF, United Kingdom.

For further information regarding the 2019 AGM please contact Acacia's Registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, via one of the following means of communication: