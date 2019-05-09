WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Chair Succession

John Wood Group PLC

Chair Succession

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood") announces the appointment of Roy Franklin as Chair of the Board of Directors with effect from 1 September 2019.

Roy has been a non-executive director and the senior independent director of Wood since October 2017, having been appointed following the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("AFW"). He had previously been a director of AFW since 1 January 2016. His appointment comes after a process, using Korn Ferry as search consultants, to identify a potential successor to Ian Marchant, who has previously indicated his intention to retire.

Roy has more than 40 years of experience as an executive in the energy industry. He spent 18 years at BP, latterly as head of M&A, BP Exploration, after which he was group MD of Clyde Petroleum and then CEO of Paladin Resources until its acquisition by Talisman Energy in 2005. Since then, Roy has served on a number of international energy boards in non-executive roles and was chairman of Keller Group PLC until September 2016. He is currently chairman of Premier Oil PLC and deputy chairman of Equinor ASA, the current term of which will end on 30 June 2019.

As previously announced, the current Chair, Ian Marchant, will retire as a director following Roy's appointment. In addition, Jeremy Wilson will succeed Roy as senior independent director.

Commenting on Roy Franklin's appointment, Ian Marchant said: "Roy has made a significant contribution to Wood as a non-executive director and our senior independent director since his appointment in 2017. He brings a wealth of experience and will provide valuable continuity and support to Robin Watson in his leadership of Wood. The Board of Wood is very pleased that Roy has agreed to succeed me as its Chair."

Roy Franklin said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to chair the Wood Board following Ian's departure. Ian has provided an outstanding contribution to Wood during a period of transformational change for the business including, most recently, the acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler. My Board colleagues and I express our sincere appreciation to Ian for his efforts and I look forward to working with Robin and his Executive Leadership Team to achieve continued success and sustainable growth for Wood over the coming years."

