RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec and CoreHW to Establish Long-term Supply Chain Partnership

Zwolle, 09th May 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces its intention to enter into a long-term supply chain partnership with CoreHW, a Finnish fabless semiconductor company offering state-of-the-art full custom IC turnkey solutions, IP and design services as well as own IC products.

Mr. Tomi-Pekka Takalo, CEO of CoreHW, and Mr. Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec, have signed a Letter of Intent expressing their commitment to enter into a long-term partnership.

CoreHW will use the capabilities and services of RoodMicrotec for back-end manufacturing of full custom RF, analog and mixed-signal IC as well as catalog IC products, designed and marketed by CoreHW. RoodMicrotec, on the other hand, will develop the test solutions, including test software and interface hardware, execute product qualification as per desired industry standard and run mass production, including wafer sort, package assembly, final test and end-of-line services.

In addition, RoodMicrotec will include CoreHW as partner in their design partner network for ASIC turnkey business, specifically for advanced wireless applications.

This partnership is based on core strengths of the two companies and both sides will take full advantage of it. RoodMicrotec and its network of manufacturing partners are providing a strong basis for a competitive supply of CoreHW's advanced products. Furthermore, the company is adding another high profile customer to its broad list of supply chain partners.

Martin Sallenhag says: "We are very pleased with this step forward in developing a lasting and fruitful partnership between our companies. From here onward, we will continue to negotiate the detailed terms and conditions to reach a formal agreement during 2019."

Tomi-Pekka Takalo says: "Engaging with the right partner for back-end manufacturing and supply chain services is of strategic importance to us. We are pleased to have identified RoodMicrotec as partner for the future growth of our business. We look forward to a successful and long-lasting collaboration between our companies."

About CoreHW

CoreHW is a fabless Semiconductor Company, developing state-of-the-art integrated circuits for customers worldwide. CoreHW focuses on the development of advanced integrated circuits for wireless data transmission, sensor interfaces and IoT applications. CoreHW is headquartered in Tampere, Finland with design centers in Oulu, Turku and Helsinki, Finland.

Further information on CoreHW at http://www.corehw.com

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Zwolle, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

