DigiPlex Expands its Sales Team in Denmark, Norway and Sweden

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex continues to invest in the Nordic region and has acquired several key sales profiles in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. On March 1, Anders E. Hansen started as new sales director in Denmark. The addition is part of DigiPlex's clear ambition to become the market leader also in Denmark, thereby further consolidating its leading position in the Nordic region.

DigiPlex established its operations in Denmarkin May 2018 through a data centre in central Copenhagen. The recruitment of Anders E. Hansen as sales director in Denmark is thus an important part of the continued expansion.

"One component of DigiPlex's success is to work very close to the market and from each customer's specific needs. Now we are taking the next step to meet customers in Denmark with full force. We have an explicit growth target and we work actively to establish additional data centers in Denmark," says Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex.

Anders E. Hansen started at DigiPlex on March 1 and most recently comes from a role as Network & Security Business Manager at Ezenta, and before that he held several senior sales positions at, among other things, startup company Zibrawireless, Teracom and TDC in Denmark.

Recently, two other key sales people have joined DigiPlex:

Rickard Hilmersson, Nordic Sales Manager with placement in Sweden , former Equinix and TelecityGroup

, former Equinix and TelecityGroup Joachim Kauppi , International Sales Director with placement in Norway , former Equinix and TelecityGroup.

"We are very pleased to have succeeded in recruiting these strong employees. We are now even more offensive in the market and offer more customers leading data centre solutions in innovation, sustainability and security in the Nordic region. It is also strong testimony that we are an attractive employer," says Gisle M. Eckhoff. DigiPlex has always set the goal of being the most attractive brand in data centers, not only with our customers but also with our employees and potential employees. We are also the Nordic region's leading brand and certified A Great Place To Work," concludes Gisle M. Eckhoff.

