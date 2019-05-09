Better Collective A/S: Board of Directors issues 896,727 new ordinary shares

Regulatory Release 9/2019



Reference is made to Regulatory Release 7/2019 "Board of Directors decides to settle part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Ribacka Group by way of issuing new ordinary shares" released on 7 May 2019.

Pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors of Better Collective A/S at the company's annual general meeting on 25 April 2019, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue 896,727 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 8,967.27.

The new shares have been subscribed for by the sellers of Ribacka Group at a price per share of EUR 6.6910 (SEK 70.80) calculated on the basis of

the volume weighted average share price of the company's shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from and including 16 April 2019 to and including 3 May 2019; and the SEK to EUR exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on 25 April 2019.

The price per share is equal to approximately 3% percent discount to the closing price on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN (DK0060952240), and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 2.17 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S. The new shares are subject to a 12 months lock-up period.

The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominally EUR 413,838.38 made up of 41,383,838 shares of each EUR 0.01.

