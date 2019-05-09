TERRE DES FEMMES, a world-wide women's rights organization, launches the campaign "Rated by women" for the elections of the European Parliament end of May. The EU-flag with its twelve stars becomes a rating tool showing the progress Europe has made and the distance it still has to go for the fulfillment of women's rights. TERRE DES FEMMES criticizes conservative populist and nationalist movements, the general absence of a women's rights agenda for the elections but calls on all Europeans to vote.

More than half of the population of the European Union are women and still women's rights play no role in the current campaigns for the EU elections in 28 member states. TERRE DES FEMMES' new campaign brings women's rights back on the agenda. It calls on all candidates and parties to take a stand for more equality and engage in the fight against prostitution and violence.

For example, TERRE DES FEMMES gives Europe 8 out of 12 stars on the topic of parity/ gender equality, as with 36.1 per cent in the current European Parliament women are still underrepresented. Concerning prostitution only three EU-states have adopted a Sex Buyer Law that makes buying people for sex a criminal offence. So only one tenth of the stars on the flag shines. In case of violence against women, the rating system is put upside-down. As still one third of all women in Europe are affected by sexual and domestic violence, TERRE DES FEMMES gives Europe 4,5 stars. Four stars symbolize the women affected, another half a star the high number of unreported cases.

The campaign was launched in Berlin in front of the German Parliament and is travelling Europe with stops in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Strasbourg, Prague, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Munich.

"Europe has made an immense progress in women'srights but there is still need for action. Our campaign wants to sensitize the voters for central themes like prostitution, parity and the prevention of violence against women. They belong to the agenda of all candidates for the EU elections. Especially in times with conservative populist and nationalist movements gaining grounds, it is important to vote and to continue the progress we have made", says Christa Stolle, Managing Director, TERRE DES FEMMES.

