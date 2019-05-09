Opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halla Group (Chairman Mong-won Chung) announced on May 9 that it hosted an opening ceremony for the Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Seoul, in its corporate headquarters in Sigma Tower in Jamsil, Seoul. The ceremony was attended by Mong-won Chung, Chairman of Halla Group, who was appointed by Slovenia as its Honorary Consul in Seoul; Simona Leskovar, State Secretary at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Stojan Petric, Korean Honorary Consul to Slovenia; Hong Suk-hwa, President of Halla Holdings; and Im Gi-yeong, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Halla University.

Slovenia is a Central European and Mediterranean country situated at the heart of the Alpine, Adriatic and Danube regions, and at the junction of Western and South Eastern Europe. It is a country that advanced its economy by engaging in the most rapid industrialization among the former Yugoslavian countries. Slovenia is a member state of the European Union and NATO, as well as Eurozone and Schengen Area. Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1992, Korea and Slovenia have been strengthening friendly bilateral relations.

The Halla Group Chairman Mong-won Chung was confirmed by the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Slovenia in Seoul on February 19. He has been continuously working as a private-sector diplomat.

The chairman said that he is "honored to be appointed as Honorary Consul of Slovenia in Seoul, as Slovenia is the country linking Asia and Europe and has immense potential." He also said that he will "serve responsibly as a link between the two countries, which have had friendly relations for long twenty-seven years."

The Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Seoul provides information about the rights of the Slovenian people and companies in Korea. In addition, the institution provides information about opening businesses in Slovenia, as well as the country's culture, science, and sports, to Korean companies and individuals who are interested.

With the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia in Seoul, Halla Group plans to lead the effort to promote the friendly relationship, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between Korea and Slovenia. The Consulate is located in the Halla Group corporate headquarters, on the tenth floor of Sigma Tower in Jamsil, Seoul.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882910/Halla_Group_opening_ceremony.jpg