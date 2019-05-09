Apparel Sourcing Tool by just-style Reveals Latest Monthly Apparel Trade Data

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel sourcing professionals can now get their hands on the latest monthly trade data in order to track which garments are being sourced from which country, and crucially their cost, thanks to a major new update to re:source, the apparel sourcing tool from just-style.com.

Up-to-date trade data, month-by-month tracking and unit-value garment data are now all featured as part of re:source. This means that sourcing professionals can now gain a more accurate picture of the current market, spot the latest trade data trends, and track the latest cost per unit of all garment imports.

re:source users can:

View, analyse and download apparel import trade data as soon as it's released for: US, EU, Canada and Japan , up-to a year ahead of other providers

and , up-to a year ahead of other providers Discover the latest monthly movements by HS code and garment category. Data is available for value, quantity and weight

Track the latest cost per unit for all garment imports - by product and source country

Andrew Leighton, Product Director for re:source, said: "Convenience, quality, value and speed-to-market are what's driving fast fashion in the apparel industry. It therefore comes as no surprise that now more than ever, apparel professionals are questioning the need for more relevant, up-to-date trade data to help them address the above issues more quickly.

"re:source, unlike other data sources, is now able to offer apparel professionals the chance to access monthly, up-to-date trade data, where historically they would only have access to data a year old.

"Previously there was nowhere for sourcing teams to go to be able to benchmark the price they're paying for garments. re:source is now the answer for sourcing executives who want apparel pricing data to help them spot changes in how the world is sourcing."

For more information about re:source, and to arrange a demonstration, visit: just-style.com/resource/apparel-sourcing-software

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com specialises in the clothing and footwear industry, with a particular focus on the fashion supply chain. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

