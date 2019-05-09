New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced that Andrew Lawson has joined the company as executive vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Based in London, Lawson will lead the company's growth and business strategy across the region.

Lawson joins New Relic from Salesforce, where he led both UKI and EMEA teams through a phenomenal period of growth. He led Salesforce to its 2nd Best Place to Work in the UK Great Places to Work ranking and 5th Best UK Employer in the Glassdoor ranking, among many other prominent distinctions. Prior to Salesforce, Lawson spent 14 years with Oracle Corporation where he held a number of leadership positions.

"New Relic has helped companies across EMEA, including Delivery Hero SE, Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), Porsche AG, and Telenor to create best-in-class digital experiences. Andrew is the ideal leader to expand our presence across the region by fostering deeper relationships with our customers and partners," said Erica Schultz, chief revenue officer at New Relic.

"Developers, operations, and CTOs at companies across EMEA are recognizing that instrumenting their digital business is their greatest opportunity for competitive advantage. New Relic delivers an essential platform to help modern enterprises deliver more perfect software to their customers, and I look forward to helping the company through its next phase of growth," said Andrew Lawson, EVP, GM of EMEA at New Relic.

Leading companies across the region trust New Relic to help solve their most complex software challenges, including migrating to the cloud, DevOps adoption, and delivering exceptional digital customer experiences. Research firm IDC predicts SaaS and cloud software revenue in EMEA will reach $60.5 billion by 2022 [1]. New Relic serves the region via offices in Barcelona, Dublin, London, Munich, Paris, Tel-Aviv, and Zurich. In addition, the company recently opened its European Region in Frankfurt, Germany.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's presence and opportunity in EMEA, including its ability to help organizations in the EMEA market. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

