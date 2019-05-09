Group creates platform for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding experts in one of the world's largest financial hubs

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) has established a chapter in Switzerland to support financial crime prevention professionals and existing ACAMS members in one of the largest international financial hubs.

The local chapter is a membership entity organized for the advancement and sharing of best practices and knowledge in the rapidly evolving area of financial crime prevention. ACAMS chapters around the world bring together subject matter experts, international institutions, regulators, enforcement officials and NGOs committed to financial crime prevention. Chapter events include discussions about challenges in anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) including regulatory changes, sanctions compliance, correspondent banking and the risks associated with cryptocurrency.

"Anti-financial crime professionals are faced with a constantly evolving regulatory and technological environment that requires the latest intelligence, expertise, tools and relevant connections to effectively deal with issues related to governance, risk management and compliance," said Rohit Sharma, president and managing director of ACAMS. "Understanding the latest AML issues and attaining relevant knowledge and best practices can have a significant impact on the efforts to both detect and prevent financial crime."

"As one of the world's largest financial centers, Switzerland has a significant population of global AML/CFT professionals in banks, asset management and cryptocurrency firms that will benefit from this community created by like-minded professionals united by a common purpose," he added.

The keynote address at the launch took place on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and was delivered by Daniel Thelesklaf, the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Liechtenstein, chair of the Council of Europe's anti-money laundering committee, MONEYVAL, and incoming head of Switzerland's Financial Intelligence Unit, MROS.

Kieran Beer, ACAMS chief analyst and editor-in-chief of ACAMS MoneyLaundering.com moderated panel discussions on the following:

Preparing for the new Swiss regulatory regime, particularly CDB20 and the FINMA Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance effective January 2020

Handling global compliance challenges, with a look at the EU Blacklist and the EU Golden Visas/Passport Scheme

Anticipating how regulatory technology may enable compliance and the detection of illicit financial transactions

Understanding the transparency benefits as well as the anonymity risk associated with cryptocurrencies

The ACAMS Switzerland Chapter is led by a volunteer Chapter Board and joins a global network of ACAMS Chapters. ACAMS currently has more than 72,000 members worldwide.

For more information about the Switzerland Chapter, please visit the Chapter website: https://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/switzerland.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

