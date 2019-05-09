Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Share Buyback Programme Transactions from 6 May 2019 to 8 May 2019 and end of Third Buyback Programme

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Eurocastle Announces Share Buyback Programme Transactions from 6 May 2019 to 8 May 2019 and end of Third Buyback Programme

Guernsey, 9 May 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 6 May 2019 and 8 May 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 6,889 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.43 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The Third Buyback Programme ended on 8 May 2019. The share buyback programme will be considered for renewal by the Company's Board of Directors in due course.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 06/05/2019 BATE 97 7.40 718 XLON 2,123 7.41 15,726 CHIX 276 7.43 2,051 TRQX 53 7.40 392 Total 2,549 7.41 18,888 07/05/2019 BATE 98 7.48 733 XLON 1,968 7.48 14,717 CHIX 326 7.48 2,438 TRQX 77 7.48 576 Total 2,469 7.48 18,464 08/05/2019 BATE 99 7.44 737 XLON 1,441 7.40 10,663 CHIX 258 7.46 1,925 TRQX 73 7.44 543 Total 1,871 7.41 13,868









Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,806,411 (equal to 29.5% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,006,951, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





Set out below are all trades completed between 6 May 2019 and 8 May 2019:





Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 06/05/2019 XLON 23 7.44 171.12 XLON 69 7.42 511.98 XLON 679 7.42 5,038.18 CHIX 51 7.42 378.42 CHIX 46 7.42 341.32 XLON 197 7.40 1,457.80 XLON 118 7.40 873.20 XLON 196 7.40 1,450.40 XLON 187 7.40 1,383.80 CHIX 55 7.46 410.30 XLON 72 7.40 532.80 CHIX 64 7.46 477.44 XLON 206 7.40 1,524.40 XLON 145 7.40 1,073.00 XLON 50 7.40 370.00 XLON 181 7.40 1,339.40 BATE 97 7.40 717.80 CHIX 60 7.40 444.00 TRQX 53 7.40 392.20 Total 2,549 7.41 18,887.56 07/05/2019 TRQX 77 7.48 575.96 BATE 98 7.48 733.04 XLON 192 7.46 1,432.32 XLON 1,065 7.48 7,966.20 XLON 145 7.48 1,084.60 XLON 45 7.48 336.60 XLON 11 7.48 82.28 CHIX 287 7.48 2,146.76 CHIX 39 7.48 291.72 XLON 186 7.48 1,391.28 XLON 161 7.48 1,204.28 XLON 163 7.48 1,219.24 Total 2,469 7.48 18,464.28 08/05/2019 XLON 90 7.40 666.00 CHIX 61 7.50 457.50 CHIX 57 7.46 425.22 TRQX 73 7.44 543.12 BATE 27 7.44 200.88 BATE 72 7.44 535.68 CHIX 53 7.48 396.44 CHIX 28 7.42 207.76 CHIX 28 7.42 207.76 CHIX 28 7.42 207.76 XLON 90 7.40 666.00 XLON 184 7.40 1,361.60 CHIX 3 7.42 22.26 XLON 37 7.40 273.80 XLON 57 7.40 421.80 XLON 14 7.40 103.60 XLON 100 7.40 740.00 XLON 51 7.40 377.40 XLON 274 7.40 2,027.60 XLON 82 7.40 606.80 XLON 438 7.40 3,241.20 XLON 24 7.40 177.60 Total 1,871 7.41 13,867.78



