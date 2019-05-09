ADVA Optical Networking SE: HEP Telekomunikacije monitors nationwide fiber network with ADVA ALM

Compact low-power assurance solution enables cost savings and rapid repairs in Croatian utilities infrastructure

Zagreb, Croatia. May 9, 2019. ADVAtechnology. The in-service assurance solution provides precise, real-time insight into the national power company's access, metro and core networks. Fiber breaks can now be identified in seconds and repair teams instantly dispatched, saving money and reducing network downtime. The technology is being used to assure both HEP Telekomunikacije's legacy SDH network and its high-performance WDM infrastructure built on the ADVA FSP 3000 . ADVA's regional partner ITeRATIO played a key role in the project.

"What this deployment gives us is the power to react quickly to any issues. Whether it's monitoring displacement in our underground infrastructure or detecting damage to OPGW aerial fiber, the ADVA ALM enables us to take rapid and effective action," said Davor Rakoš, head of network construction and development, HEP Telekomunikacije. "This simple, compact device offers several key advantages for utility network assurance. It operates without a fan and consumes very little energy. It's also a highly robust solution ready to be installed virtually anywhere. What's more, the ADVA ALM is fully interoperable with our existing network management solution, including our Netcool/OMNIbus supervisory system."

The ADVA ALM is now providing detailed visibility of HEP Telekomunikacije fiber infrastructure, empowering its maintenance team to easily and precisely pinpoint faults or areas of degradation. As well as helping HEP Telekomunikacije maximize availability, the solution significantly reduces truck rolls, decreasing operating costs and improving sustainability. Unlike other test equipment, the ADVA ALM offers plug-and-play simplicity. And, as it's built on open, standardized management interfaces, it easily integrates with HEP Telekomunikacije's operational support system. With its small form factor, low power use and deployment versatility, this passive monitoring solution is ideally tailored to geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks.

"With our ALM installed, HEP Telekomunikacije can finally say goodbye to futile repair visits and hours wasted tracking down faults. Our unique solution delivers altogether simpler maintenance and a whole new level of network availability," commented Sander Jansen, director, product line management, ADVA. "Our ALM is built on passive rather than active demarcation. That helps ensure that the device can be deployed wherever it's needed and creates significant cost savings compared to alternative solutions. With its superb dynamic range, the solution supports a cascaded architecture, minimizing the number of monitoring units required and further boosting efficiency. This is another big advantage to a major utility company like HEP Group."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

About HEP Telekomunikacije

In the field of telecommunications technology, HEP Telekomunikacije manages the telecommunication infrastructure and telecommunication systems of the company and the HEP Group as a whole. Telecommunication infrastructure includes all passive telecommunications equipment and systems

About ITeRATIO d.d.

ITeRATIO d.d. was founded in October 2007 and focuses on telecommunication systems for Operators based on IP/DWDM/OTN/NG-xDH/xPON technologies - including network design, equipment distribution and installation, project engineering and system integration and maintenance. ITeRATIO d.d. focuses on providing best-in-class SLA, and has established a comprehensive infrastructure to enable it to support its customers and partners in the domestic and regional markets. For more information please visit: www.iteratio.hr .

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@advaoptical.com

Attachment