Ground Control announces the appointment of Martin Leuw as the new Non-Executive Chairman. He will be replacing Simon Hughes next month who was in the role for 15 years and saw the company grow from revenues of £8m to £140m pa.

Martin Leuw is a serial entrepreneur specialising in digital media with a 25-year track record of driving rapid "scale-up" growth.

From 2001-2011, as CEO and significant management investor, he grew IRIS Software from small beginnings to become the UK's largest private software house. He successfully exited the business twice to PE, ultimately with a $1bn MBO, having grown EBITDA from £2m pa to £50m pa and established market leadership in its key sectors.

Martin is currently chairman/NED and investor in a range of businesses both in technology and talent management. He is chairman of Leathwaite International, a global human capital firm and was previously chairman of Clearswift. He is also an active investor in social impact businesses through Growth4Good

On his new position at Ground Control Ltd, Martin comments; "I'm really delighted to join the team at Ground Control as their new Non-Executive Chairman. I've been impressed by their commitment to providing an outstanding customer service, their people and the environment, which fit with my values and are an excellent platform for future growth"

Simon Morrish, CEO, Ground Control Ltd said "I am super excited about welcoming Martin on board as Chairman. I believe he offers a wide breadth of experience and knowledge that will enhance the running of the business along with clearly demonstrated alignment of culture regarding caring for our people

Ground Control Ltd in brief

Established in 1973, Ground Control is a "can do" company founded on the core principles of delivering quality results and an outstanding service to customers. They are a multi-award winning external solutions provider, offering a fully comprehensive service to single and multi-site clients across a variety of capabilities and sectors. "Our professionals offer a truly national service that covers the length and breadth of the country, serving over 40,000 commercial sites, 365 days a year"

