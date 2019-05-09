Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Northern Lights Organics Advances CBD Hemp Operations

Organic Hemp Farm Provides Detailed Update on Certified Organic CBD Results as Canadian Market Prepares to Expand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) is pleased to provide an update on the advancement toward full scale production on its 600-acre Northern Lights Organics hemp farm in Northern BC.

"Northern Lights Organics, Canada's northernmost organic high CBD hemp grower, has advanced substantially as it builds out operations to meet demand from the upcoming product expansion in the Canadian cannabis industry, with the focus on Certified Organic CBD," said Mr. Art Halleran, President of Northern Lights Organics.

Nursery Greenhouse Highlights:

3500 plants, consisting of three high CBD hemp varieties, were planted in compliance with the Canadian Organic Regime regulations on 10 January 2019

These varieties were obtained from a third-party hemp breeding company and have CBD content of 5.0% to 5.86% dry weight and THC content substantially < 0.3%

In the future Northern Lights Organic will be producing its own supply of high CBD hemp seeds in order to ensure supply and scalability

"We were very pleased with the results as the hemp grew well even under colder than normal winter conditions. We are in the final seed maturing stage and harvesting will occur within the next few weeks," said Mr. Halleran. "Based on results we have applied what we have learned to maximize seed production in our larger greenhouses. We will dedicate a portion of the harvested seeds to plant an outdoor test plot in May 2019 - all aspects of that test will be analyzed, from production through to economic standpoints."

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With U.S. operations based in, or being negotiated in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, and Washington, international presence in Canada and Jamaica, and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

