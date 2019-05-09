Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: UUTECHNIC GROUP'S MIXING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS RECEIVED RECORD HIGH MOTHLY ORDER INTAKE

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ PRESS RELEASE MAY 9, 2019 at 10:05 am

UUTECHNIC GROUP'S MIXING TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS RECEIVED RECORD HIGH MOTHLY ORDER INTAKE

Stelzer Rührtechnik Int. GmbH, part of Uutechnic Group, has received two of the largest mixing orders in its history. One order is associated with a bioethanol plant project implementing new fermentation technology, including also Uutechnic Group's newly patented mixers. The second order relates to the renewal of the polymer production plant. The scope of these orders includes challenging mixing technology.

Thanks to the orders mentioned above, Uutechnic Group mixing business achieved a record high monthly order intake of approximately EUR 3.6 million in April. Orders have been booked for the second quarter of 2019. Deliveries are scheduled for 2019 and 2020.

"The record month returned our order backlog to a good level. It is relieving to see that the uncertainty in the global economy has not at least yet weaken the mixing business outlook for the near future" says Jussi Vaarno, Business Line Director of Mixing Technology.

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

The parent company of the Uutechnic Group, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, is responsible for the Group's management, strategic planning, financial management, IT and finance, and human resource management. The business is carried out by the Group's subsidiaries, AP-Tela Oy, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

