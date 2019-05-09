Ontology (Distributed Public Blockchain Platform) and TECHFUND (Global Technology Accelerator) Announce Collaboration

TOKYO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontology and TECHFUND Inc. (Location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative Co-Founder: Peaske Kawahara, Yuta Matsuyama) will form a business alliance. This partnership will bring a revolution to ICO and STO.

Overview

TECHFUND provides technical support for startups that have applied for the ACCEL PROGRAM. Already over 50 teams from around the world have joined the ACCEL PROGRAM. And those teams received technical support and consulting support. ACCEL DEMO DAY was held in Singapore on April 25th, and it was a great success.

Collaboration between Ontology and TECHFUND enhances technical support. This is good news for startups around the world. When a new batch is started, TECHFUND will send notifications from from: http://accel-program.io .

Ontology: Development support

TECHFUND: Token offering support (Token economy design, Consulting support, Finance support)

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform.

Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems.

Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

About TECHFUND

Our vision is "Be an entrepreneur." From our establishment on October 9, 2014 (Tech Day), we have supported start-ups in terms of technology, making us a technology accelerator. We have launched the world's first platform supporting start-ups through "technology investments[1]", having executed investment in six companies. In addition, we have provided advice for 250 teams.



In 2018, we supported ICO/STO start-ups, through our new program "ACCEL PROGRAM for ICO/STO" and offering "ACCEL BaaS (Blockchain as a Service)".

[1]Technology Investment: An investment method that aims to invest technology instead of money which, in return, assumes equity. Also referred to as "Sweat Equity" overseas.

Service Website: http://accel-program.io

Website: https://techfund.jp

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/techfund.inc

