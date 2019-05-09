Kamux Continues to Expand its Footprint in Germany -- Showroom no. 6 to be Opened in Heide

HELSINKI, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is continuing its strong growth.

Kamux is further expanding its operations in Germany by opening a new showroom in Heide during the early autumn in 2019.

We are well positioned to drive growth in Germany

"The Heide showroom is Kamux's no. 6 showroom in Germany. The Heide showroom is about 50 minutes drive away from Kamux's Nedderfeld Hamburg and Elmshorn showrooms. We have a clear focus in our expansion and we are well positioned in northern Germany to drive growth. I am delighted with our upcoming showroom launches in Tostedt and Heide and our pace of expansion," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

Heide is a medium-sized town in the northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein with about 20,000 inhabitants, and in the wider region there are 70,000 inhabitants in all.

Strengthening both our presence and car selection

"The new showroom launch is strengthening both our presence and car selection. The number of cars in the Heide showroom will be about 110 but obviously the whole Kamux's car stock is available for our customers. Kamux's Heide showroom is located in a vivid car dealership and retail area. This offers us an excellent opportunity to be near customers," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

Customers in Germany appreciate our strengths

"I am excited about our expansion in Germany. In 2018, we doubled our showrooms and this year we have announced two new openings. Customers have found us in Germany, and they value our strengths: attractive pricing, strong service culture and digital presence with its transparency. Kamux is a forerunner in used car sales, and we are expanding in German market with resolution," says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Business.

Creating new jobs

"Hiring locally is important to us. The expansion and new showroom launch will result in the creation of four new full-time jobs. Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills. We'll start recruiting the Heide sales team soon. The right attitude is key, so previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 47 car showrooms in Finland, fifteen in Sweden and four in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 200,000 used cars, of which 46,596 were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

