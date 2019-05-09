AT&T, British Telecom and Orange champion technology vendor collaboration to deliver service assurance solutions based on artificial intelligence and automation

Federos, the leading provider of digital service assurance solutions for telecommunications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, today announced their participation in the 2019 TM Forum Catalyst Program. Collaborating with leading service providers and technology partners, the project aims to demonstrate an innovative, robust and holistic approach to the discovery and resolution of service issues using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The catalyst project, titled AI LEAP (Machine Learning, Event Analytics, Automation, Prediction), has been developed in partnership with Galileo Software (a Federos company), Arago and Wavelength Communications and championed by AT&T, British Telecom and Orange. The solution will be showcased at Digital Transformation World, the industry's most influential media, entertainment and technology show in Nice next week.

"The complexity of communications networks continues to increase with the deployment of new services, such as software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), and new technology paradigms, such as network functions virtualisation (NFV) and 5G," said Tim Heywood, SVP Marketing and Product Management at Federos. "To meet rising customer expectations, communications service providers (CSPs) need to implement advanced data analysis and automation of their network operations, planning and optimisation functions. We are proud to be working closely with our partners and champions to facilitate solutions that address these challenges."

The AI LEAP Catalyst explores the use of AI and machine learning to help improve root cause analysis for event, network and service layers by inferring undocumented inventory relationships as part of an "Active Inventory" solution as well as performing abnormal behaviour detection, trend analysis and predictive forecasting. Based on the cause or type of anomaly detected in the data, the solution automatically investigates and suggests actions to be taken to address the issue through both supervised and unsupervised machine learning.

Specifically, AI LEAP has been developed to address the following challenges:

Manage increasing network complexity and ability to manage a growing number of devices and multiple technologies (4G, 5G, IoT).

Drive a shift from reactive to data-driven predictive operations to enhance the user experience, support more agile service creation and optimise operating costs.

Ease onboarding of new capabilities and components, such as event data analytics, AI and automation.

"Orange is very interested in the use of AI for cognitive network automation for fault and performance management, specifically in the area of knowledge management and decision support," said Sophie Nachman, Standards Project Director at Orange. "We are also looking forward to seeing how the AI LEAP use cases focusing on inventory detection and reconciliation will contribute to the Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP), Active and Available Inventory (A&AI) project, and into TM Forum standards."

Visit the AI LEAP catalyst kiosk in the AI Catalyst Zone at Digital Transformation World Nice May 14-16.

About Federos

Federos' solutions provide the ability to perform analysis using machine learning and to drive automation using unified data from fault, performance, topology, customer and service sources in a single scalable platform. Using an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization and reporting, leading CSPs, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Motorola, Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2 and VIRTUS use Federos solutions to simplify their infrastructure management, reduce operations costs and assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, please visit www.federos.com.

