Valmet to deliver second tissue production line to Faderco in Algeria

Valmet will supply a complete Advantage DCT 100HS tissue production line to Faderco in Algeria. The order also includes a rewinder and an extensive automation package including process and quality control solutions.

The order was included in Valmet's first quarter 2019 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The new line will be installed at the company's mill, Warak, in Setif, Algeria. The start-up is planned for June 2020. Valmet has previously supplied an Advantage DCT100+ tissue line to the mill, started up in 2015.

The new tissue line will fulfill Faderco's need of new capacity for tissue products. The Warak mill currently produces baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult diapers and tissue paper for the domestic market and surrounding countries. The new line will support Faderco's ambition to consolidate its position as the Algerian leader in the sector by reaching 35 percent of market share in 2019. With an addition of 30,000 annual tons, Algeria will move from importer to exporter of tissue products.

"The investment in Valmet's Advantage DCT technology, the new complex, will boost our production and support our ambition to reach the position as the 5th exporter in the Mediterranean region. We are already present in Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Senegal, Togo, Mali, Guinea Conakry and Qatar, among others," says Amor Habes, CEO, Faderco.

"With this new, high-quality tissue making installation, we are very pleased to continue the journey together with Faderco; a journey which started in 2013. Valmet's leading Advantage DCT technology as well as it's Reelite ENS Winder will support Faderco's ambition for first class tissue paper production," says Bernhard Glifberg, Sales Manager, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine line will have a width of 2.8 m and a design speed of 2,000 m/min. It will add 30,000 tons tissue paper per year to Faderco's current production of tissue products.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring bale handling, stock preparation system, the Advantage DCT 100HS tissue machine, a rewinder and auxiliaries. The tissue machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo II TIS headbox, a cast alloy Yankee cylinder, the Advantage technologies ViscoNip press, the AirCap hood and WetDust dusthandling systems as well as a F(O)CUS Rewinder with its unique ENS technology. The stock preparation line includes OptiSlush pulper, OptiFiner conical refiners and deflaker and OptiScreen technology.

The delivery also includes an automation package with the Valmet DNA process controls and Valmet IQ quality controls. Complete installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also part of the delivery. The supply is based on total mill engineering by Valmet.

Valmet Advantage DCT 100HS tissue machine

About the customer Faderco Warak

Faderco is an Algerian company active in the industrial hygiene field, through cotton derived products and hygiene items with absorbent pads. The company was founded in 1986 and became a joint stock company in 2009. Today, with more than 1,800 employees, 11 brands in 7 strategic business areas and 2 subsidiaries, Faderco continues to strive for a well-established international ambition.

The company produces baby diapers, adult diapers and paper products in the industrial Complex at Setif, opened in July 2012. In addition, the company has another production facility in Algiers. With both wholesale and direct sales, Faderco's commercial coverage is 80% of the Algerian national territory. The company exports products to other countries in Northwest Africa and sub-Sahara.

Bernhard Glifberg, Sales Manager, Tissue mills, Valmet, tel +46 705 171427

Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Tissue mills, Valmet, tel. +46 705 171490

