sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

110,78 Euro		-0,32
-0,29 %
WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,82
111,01
08.05.
110,92
110,94
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAP SE
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAP SE110,78-0,29 %
SHOWA DENKO KK28,11-3,04 %