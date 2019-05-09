Exceptional Workplace Culture, Inclusive Family-Friendly Programmes and Employee Trust Contribute to Cirrus Logic's Ranking on UK List at Number 9

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS), an Austin, Texas-based semiconductor company with major facilities in the U.K., has been named by Great Place to Work as one of the U.K.'s top 32 Best Workplaces in the large company category (251-1,000 employees), ranking number 9 in its annual Best Workplaces awards announced on 8 May.

"During the past five years of working directly with our U.K. employees, we've developed a truly exceptional culture and overall work environment where our employees thrive," said Jo-Dee Benson, vice president and chief culture officer, Cirrus Logic. "With so much of our lives revolving around our busy careers, it's important to balance that by celebrating our families and including them as an integral part of our workplace culture. We continue to drive innovative programmes to enhance the family-friendly culture and overall employee job satisfaction we've built for our employees."

Appearing in the top 25 list for the second consecutive year, Cirrus Logic participated in a rigorous selection process that included an employee feedback survey and in-depth questionnaire about its employee programmes and company practices. Great Place to Work evaluates each application using its unique methodology based on five dimensions of a great workplace: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

To enhance the employee experience, Cirrus Logic fosters a culture of continuous improvement, with regular employee feedback directly contributing to new programmes and services. Noted for being a family-friendly company emphasising the work/life balance, Cirrus Logic provides its employees with competitive salary and bonus programmes, equity and personal and professional development training to enhance career growth. The company also awards patent recognition and regularly hosts an Innovation Conference for its engineering community. With office locations in Edinburgh, London and Newbury, Cirrus Logic provides its U.K. employees with numerous unique on- and off-site programmes that have contributed to the company's exceptional corporate culture. These programmes include monthly happy hours and birthday celebrations, family friendly events, Cirrus Logic Kids Club, wellness initiatives, community outreach, free vending, service award recognition and concerts, to name but a few. Cirrus Logic also actively supports several initiatives in the U.K. designed to elevate STEM-related career opportunities as well as numerous activities that are helping to foster greater participation of women in engineering and technology.

