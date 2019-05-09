MADE.COM Launches 4th TalentLAB Collection Curated by Michelle Ogundehin

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European design brand MADE.COM has launched the 4th collection of its TalentLAB initiative with its first ever independent curator. The collection, which features 18 independently designed products, has been curated by the expert design eye of Michelle Ogundehin. The designers come from eight countries, including France, Spain and Denmark, with seven talented designers based in the United Kingdom.

Internationally renowned as an authority on interiors, trends and style, Michelle Ogundehin is a writer, consultant and TV presenter and the award-winning former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Decoration UK. Michelle's curation spans from upholstery to accessories and Michelle has deliberately underpinned her selection with touches of wood and brass, which she believes have an intrinsic sense of truth, honesty and authenticity.

TalentLAB enables up and coming designers and enthusiasts to submit designs for the chance to see it come to life. Michelle has curated a collection of the 18 best submitted designs and now customers can support the ones they want to see produced by pledging a £5 refundable deposit on their favourites. The most popular will be produced and sold on MADE.COM.

For designers, this is a chance to gain access to MADE's vast network of producers across the globe, the Europe-wide catalogue of customers and to the technology which enables distribution to MADE's thirteen commercial markets. All successful designers who have their work put into production and sold on MADE.COM are paid in the exact same way as current MADE designers, via royalties on their product.

Michelle Ogundehin comments: "TalentLAB gives anyone who has a good, innovative idea the chance to be a designer. When I pulled together the colour palette, I wanted a sense of timelessness, with a top note of fashionability. Pieces that capture the attention for being different, as well as great forever buys that work now, tomorrow and onwards.

Michelle has also offered up her top tips for up and coming designers in a new video available to view here: https://youtu.be/Lcj_oXcFND0

TalentLAB Collection Four

Blush Accent Chair, Vintage Pink Designed by Frederik Eksteen, South Africa Bias Teapot and Mug Set, Teal

Designed by Anna Sichelska, Germany Enso Flower Holder, Brass Designed by Corinna Goehlich, Germany Fold Wall Hanger, Black Designed by Phan Thao Dang, Germany Knotto Knitted Cushion, Pink Designed by Gosia Rusek, UK La Latina Shelves, Oak and Blue Designed by Osabel Cambiella, Spain Ox Chair, Blue Designed by Jon Christie, UK Schema Mirror, Marble Effect and Brass Designed by Studio Lav, UK Stak Planters, Graded Pink Designed by Natasha Duda, UK Stick Desk Lamp, Brass Designed by Samy Rio, France Clamshell Pendant, Black Designed by Marc Sicard, France Funen Stool, Dark Stain Oak Designed by Christian Hansen, Denmark Timeless Wall Clock, Black Designed by Ivana Blaskova, Netherlands Slump Accent Chair, Grey Designed by Liam Sholicar, UK Vases Mes Petites, Brass Designed by Thomas Glorian, France Up Up Wall Lamp, Black Designed by Florian Brillet, UK Zzino Set of 2 Coffee Tables, Black Marble and Mango Wood Designed by Mihajlo Juric, Serbia Schema Mirror, Tinted Glass Designed by Studio Lav, UK

Notes to Editors

MADE.COM launched TalentLAB in 2017 as the first crowd-sourced and crowd-funded design platform. The initiative invites designers from around the world to submit a design and when a design receives sufficient customer pledges, MADE.COM will commit to producing and selling the product.

MADE.COM is committed to helping talented designers get a foothold in the industry. The platform will launch 200 new designers each year.

TalentLAB is a new way for designers to launch their careers, and for customers to support up and coming designers.

TalentLAB is a place to discover new talent and unique products that can't be found anywhere else.

