Flat Glass wants shareholders to back a $213 million convertible bond issue to provide the cash to raise its PV glass production capacity to 1.65 million tons per year. The company has already ramped up output so fast it is running short of funds.PV glass manufacturer Flat Glass is the latest Chinese solar company to announce plans to pull out all the stops to expand its production capacity. Unveiling proposals for a RMB1.45 billion ($213 million) convertible bond issuance to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange yesterday, the Jiaxing-based glass maker referred back to a statement in its 2018 annual report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...